Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Muggy conditions continue today, with some scattered showers or storms as a few waves move through the flow. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will set off more rain showers tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 2.87″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 23.67″ / Normal: 24.78″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:31 AM / Sunset 8:18 PM Daylight: 13 hours 47 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Generally better chances this afternoon

High: 76-81.

Wind: S-SW 5-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, Warm & Humid…Chance of a few showers or a storm

Low: 67-70 Erie/63-66 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SE 5-10

