Click here for the Tuesday Midday Forecast

The heat and humidity continue to stay in the region pretty much for the rest of the week. Scattered storms possible tomorrow into the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.40″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.41″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:37 AM / Sunset 8:09 PM Daylight: 13 hours 32 minutes

TODAY:

Hazy sunshine, very warm and humid.

High: 87-91

Wind: Variable 5

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear, muggy.

Low: 73 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

