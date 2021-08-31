Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Drier air will gradually filter into the area today. Still can’t rule out some isolated showers with a weak trough passing through. Remnants of Ida may set off a few showers tomorrow, mainly well south and east of Erie.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.02″/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 3.24″ / Year: 24.17″ / Normal: 26.25″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:56 PM Daylight: 13 hours 15 minutes

TODAY:

Mix of high clouds and sun. A few isolates showers possible away from the lake

High: 75-80.

Wind: NW/NE 5-12.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 63-66 Erie….57-62 inland

Wind: Light NE, increasing to 5-15 late

