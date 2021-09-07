Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

A real good looking Tuesday as southerly winds boost our temps into the 80s with not a lot of humidity. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms later tonight into Wednesday morning.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.15″/ Month: 0.42″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 24.59″ / Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM Daylight: 12 hours 51 minutes

TODAY:

Good sunshine and warmer. Breezy in the afternoon

High: 80-85.

Wind: SE-SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 by midday

TONIGHT:

Breezy with showers and storms developing, mainly after midnight

Low: 65-68 Erie….59-63 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 12-25

