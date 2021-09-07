Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

A real good looking Tuesday as southerly winds boost our temps into the 80s with not a lot of humidity. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms later tonight into Wednesday morning.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.15″/ Month: 0.42″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 24.59″ / Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM Daylight: 12 hours 51 minutes

TODAY:

Good sunshine and warmer. Breezy in the afternoon

High: 80-85.

Wind: SE-SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 by midday

TONIGHT:

Breezy with showers and storms developing, mainly after midnight

Low: 65-68 Erie….59-63 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 12-25

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News