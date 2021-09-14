Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm front moving north of the area today, putting us in the warm and humid sector. May get a few storms later this afternoon. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms later tonight into Wednesday.
Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.36″/ Month: 1.69″ / Normal: 1.70″ / Year: 25.86″ / Normal: 28.06″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 hours 31 minutes
Today:
Partly Sunny, Breezy, Warm & Humid. Can’t rule out a possible PM storm in a few spots
Lows: 83-87
Wind: S/SW 10-20, except 15-25 lake shore
Tonight:
Showers and storms developing after midnight
Low: 67 Erie/62-65 Elsewhere
Wind: SW 5-15, with some gusts to 20 lake shore
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.