Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm front moving north of the area today, putting us in the warm and humid sector. May get a few storms later this afternoon. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms later tonight into Wednesday.

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.36″/ Month: 1.69″ / Normal: 1.70″ / Year: 25.86″ / Normal: 28.06″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 hours 31 minutes

Today:

Partly Sunny, Breezy, Warm & Humid. Can’t rule out a possible PM storm in a few spots

Lows: 83-87

Wind: S/SW 10-20, except 15-25 lake shore

Tonight:

Showers and storms developing after midnight

Low: 67 Erie/62-65 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-15, with some gusts to 20 lake shore

