Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Some convergence ahead of the main front to the west today will set off a few showers. Main front will arrive later tonight and general stall in the region tomorrow, giving us a good dose of rain.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.36″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 26.53″ / Normal: 29.13″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 7:19 PM Daylight: 12 hours 12 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers at times

High: 74-78.

Wind: S 10-20

TONIGHT:

Breezy with some showers at times, with steadier rain after midnight and possible storms

Low: 62-67

Wind: S 12-25

