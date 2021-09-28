Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will pass through this morning. May get off some showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Drier air will filter in this afternoon, increasing the sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler, though. Dry weather will stay with us for the rest of the week with high pressure in general control.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 3.88″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.24″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:07 PM Daylight: 11 hours 52 minutes

Today:

Morning clouds and scattered showers, with an isolated storm possible. Becoming mostly sunny for the afternoon. Not as warm

High: 65-69

Wind: NE 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cool

Low: 54 Erie… 42-48 inland.

Wind: Variable 5

