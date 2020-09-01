Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Little more moisture today, allowing for more humidity overall, with little or no rain. Temps continue on the warm side into mid week. It will become more humid midweek, with some storms possible.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.70″ /Normal: 3.47″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 25.83″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 6 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly cloudy and more humid.

High: 78-83

Wind: South 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance of showers after midnight

Low: 72 Erie….60s inland

Winds: S increasing to 10-20

