Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Watch for dense fog this morning. Low pressure trough will hang in the region today, which may set off a few pm showers, mainly south of Erie. Temperatures will stay mild to warm for the rest of the week as the cold air stays bottled up in northern Canada.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.50″ / Year: 28.22″ / Normal: 31.26″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 6:57 PM Daylight: 11 hours 36 minutes

TODAY:

Some dense fog this morning along with patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy. Some scattered inland showers possible this afternoon

High: 70-73

Wind: Light winds, becoming NE 10-15 in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy & mild. Areas of inland fog

Low: 60-64 Erie/55-59 Inland and Mountians.

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

