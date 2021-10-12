Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Another warm day for the region as a strong southerly flow will boost our highs close to 80 again. Frontal system may set off a few showers or a storm later today into this evening. 

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.56″ / Normal: 1.61″ / Year: 29.28″ / Normal: 32.29″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 6:43 PM Daylight: 11 hours 16 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and warm. Morning sun, then partly cloudy for the afternoon with a chance of late day showers or a storm

High: 76-81

Wind: S 10-20 G25 Lakeshore/10-15 Elsewhere.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered evening showers or an early storm

Low: 62 Erie/50s Elsewhere.

Wind: S-SW 5-15

