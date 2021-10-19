Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

A couple of very nice looking days in the area as high pressure in the south gives us a milder southerly flow of dry air. Approaching frontal system will increase the chances of showers Thursday, and give us cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.52″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 30.24″ / Normal: 33.28″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 6:32 PM Daylight: 10 hours 57 minutes

TODAY:

Some inland fog this morning, otherwise nice sunshine and warmer

High: 64-68

Wind: S-W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Clear skies. Areas of inland fog

Low: 56-60 Erie… 45-53 inland and mountains

Wind: SW-W 5, except 10-15 near the lake

