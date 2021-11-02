Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Waves of energy will move through the Great Lakes region the next few days. They will set off some showers and wet snow showers in the higher elevations. A little accumulation possible in the snow belts/mountains on grassy areas.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 34.01″ / Normal: 35.19″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:55 AM / Sunset 6:13 PM Daylight: 10 hours 18 minutes

TODAY:

Chilly with periods of rain or wet snow showers this morning, then some PM showers

High: 43-47

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Rain showers Erie. Periods of showers, mixing with or changing to wet snow by late evening. A coating to locally 1″, mainly snow belt areas of Erie/Crawford counties

Low: Near 40 Erie and 30-35 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5-15…NW

