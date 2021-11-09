Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak frontal system will approach the area today. Clouds will thicken up, but any rain will hold off until tonight. Not much expected. Little cooler tomorrow in the wake of the front. Next weather system will give a mild surge of air for Thursday before we get back to November reality by the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 36.09″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 1.5″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 1.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset 5:05 PM Daylight: 10 hours 1 minutes

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy. May get a late day sprinkle or two

High: 58-62

Wind: WSW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Scattered evening showers possible

Low: 48 Erie and 40-43 inland and mountains.

Wind: Becoming N 5

