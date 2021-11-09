Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak frontal system will approach the area today. Clouds will thicken up, but any rain will hold off until tonight. Not much expected. Little cooler tomorrow in the wake of the front. Next weather system will give a mild surge of air for Thursday before we get back to November reality by the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 36.09″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 1.5″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 1.6″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset 5:05 PM Daylight: 10 hours 1 minutes
TUESDAY:
Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy. May get a late day sprinkle or two
High: 58-62
Wind: WSW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Scattered evening showers possible
Low: 48 Erie and 40-43 inland and mountains.
Wind: Becoming N 5
Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.