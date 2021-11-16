Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect will linger in the region through mid morning. Not much more accumulation expected. Skies will start to clear later this morning. Milder air streams into the region tomorrow, though it won’t last long. Cold front will bring showers and some wet snow by Thursday into Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.35″/ Month: 1.94″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 35.95″ / Normal: 36.94″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.4″ / Season: 0.3″ / Normal: 3.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 hours 46 minutes

TODAY:

Occasional light snow/flurries/mix through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not much additional accumulation expected

High: Near 45 Erie and upper 30s to low 40s inland and mountains.

Wind: W-SW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, then clouds thicken late

Low: Near 35 Erie through midnight, then temps rise into the mid 40s. Lows 27-32 inland, then slowly rise late

Wind: SE-S 10-20

