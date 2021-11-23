Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Chilly NW flow will allow for lake effect bands today, mainly this morning. Light accumulations possible in the snow belts before they gradually taper off this afternoon. Tranquil weather tonight through tomorrow. Thanksgiving looks mainly wet.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.04″/ Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 36.76″ / Normal: 37.80″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 5.8″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 5.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 hours 32 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with some bands of lake effect snow showers through midday/early afternoon. Little rain or sleet may mix in. Less than an inch Erie. 1-2″ possible in the snow belts, mainly morning. Some sun at times

High: 34-37

Wind: NW-SW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Gradual Clearing.

Low: Near 30 Erie and 20-25 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW-S 5-15

