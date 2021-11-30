Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Moisture will gradually diminish later this morning, with areas of wet snow, mixing with rain at times, pulls out. May get some pm sun. Weak wave may set off some isolated flakes or drizzle tonight. Keeping it dry for tomorrow before the next system brings rain by Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.11″/ Month: 3.76″ / Normal: 3.62″ / Year: 37.77″ / Normal: 38.68″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: .2″/ Month: 4.5″/ Normal: 9.1″ / Season: 4.5″ / Normal: 9.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 hours 21 minutes

Today:

Areas of wet snow, mixing with rain near the lake, through late morning. Patchy freezing drizzle possible as well. Less than an inch of additional accumulation expected

High: 38-42

Wind: SW 5-15, increasing to 10-20 afternoon

Tonight:

Areas of wet snow, mixing with rain near the lake shore, through midnight. Little accumulation most areas, though a slushy inch possible in the snow belts before midnight

Low: 34 Erie… 26-30 inland.

Wind: W/NW 10-20.