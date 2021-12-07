Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect snow showers tapering off this morning. A series of waves will set off some occasional light snow and flurries into tomorrow, but little additional accumulation expected.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 37.82″ / Normal: 39.47″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 3.6″ / Season: 5.0″ / Normal: 13.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 hours 13 minutes
TODAY:
Brisk with some snow showers at times. Another inch or so possible most areas
High: 27-32.
Wind: W-SW 8-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy with a little light snow, mainly after midnight. Less than an inch
Low: Near 25 Erie and 19-23 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 5
