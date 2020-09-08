Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Warm front will slowly move north out of central Ohio this morning. It may set off some scattered showers or a storm. Warm and humid conditions will settle in for the afternoon and stay with us through mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.09 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 0.93″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.62″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:42 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 48 Minutes

TODAY:

Morning clouds and a chance of showers and storms. Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid by midday into the afternoon

High: 80-85

Wind: S-SE 5-15, shifting to NE near the lake late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy skies

Low: 67 Erie….60-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10, becoming light and variable

