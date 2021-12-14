Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak front will pass through dry today, with just a few clouds. Keeping things dry again tonight. Approaching warm front will set off some showers tomorrow. Could see record highs on Thursday, depending on the timing of a cold frontal passage and rain chances.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 39.55″ / Normal: 40.57″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 18.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 hours 8 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny, with some high clouds at times.

High: 46-50

Wind: Becoming E/NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clear through midnight, then increasing cloudiness and becoming breezy

Low: Near 40 Erie….30s inland

Wind: SE-S 5-15, increasing to 10-20 late

