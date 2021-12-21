Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

A few early flurries possible today, then the sun will come out again later this morning. On the cool side. Weak front will set off some light snow or flurries later tonight into early Wednesday. Not much accumulation expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 40.29″ / Normal: 41.51″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 15.0″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 24.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 hours 6 minutes

TODAY:

Early clouds and a few flurries possible, then partly to mostly sunny

High: 37-42

Wind: Becoming S/SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Becoming Breezy Flurries & Snow Showers Toward Dawn. Inch or less

LOW: Near 30 Erie/24-28 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S/SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

