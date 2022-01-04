Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast will give some steady breezes today, along with decent sunshine and milder temps. Next weather system will increase the cloud cover tonight, and set off some possible showers/flakes later tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.38″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.2″ / Season: 7.4″ / Normal: 39.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 hours 13 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & milder

High: Near 40 Erie/35-39 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Becoming windy with clouds slowly thickening

Low: 34 Erie/25-30 Inland, then temps rise toward daybreak

Wind: S 15-25 G35 near the lake

