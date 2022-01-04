Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast will give some steady breezes today, along with decent sunshine and milder temps. Next weather system will increase the cloud cover tonight, and set off some possible showers/flakes later tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.38″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 3.2″ / Season: 7.4″ / Normal: 39.2″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 hours 13 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy & milder
High: Near 40 Erie/35-39 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Becoming windy with clouds slowly thickening
Low: 34 Erie/25-30 Inland, then temps rise toward daybreak
Wind: S 15-25 G35 near the lake
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.