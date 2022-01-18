Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Northwest flow will set off some bands of morning lake effect snow before they shift to the SW for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise tonight as a warm front passes, which may set off a few snow showers as well. Milder tomorrow with scattered showers/mix with an approaching frontal system

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 1.44″/ Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 2,02″ / Year: 1.30″ / Normal: 1.80″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 13.6″/ Month: 19.8″/ Normal: 18.4″ / Season: 26.9″ / Normal: 54.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 5:18 PM Daylight: 9 hours 33 minutes

Today:

Some bands of morning lake effect snow showers. Inch or less most areas. 1-2″ snow belts

Temperatures hold from 26-31

Wind: WNW 12-25, becoming SW 10-15 afternoon

Toight:

Mostly Cloudy…Chance snow showers or a little mix late tonight

Low: 27 Erie… 19-23 inland…Temps rise near 35 Erie by daybreak

Wind: S 15-35.

