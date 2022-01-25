Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Winds go NW this morning, allowing for some lake effect snow bands to continue through midday. Winds go more WSW tonight, allowing for some good snow amounts near the lake shore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 3.58″ / Normal: 2.75″ / Year: 3.85″ / Normal: 2.75″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace / Month: 22.7″/ Normal: 25.4″ / Season: 29.8″ / Normal: 61.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 5:25 PM Daylight: 9 hours 47 minutes

TODAY:

Bands of lake effect snow showers through midday, tapering in the afternoon. Additional 1-3″. Farther east into Warren, only light snow showers with less than an inch expected

Temps slowly fall to the low 20s

Wind: NW-W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Snow Showers Likely and Turning Much Colder 3-6″ Erie to Edinboro. 1-3″ most of Crawford county, and up to an inch near Warren

Low: Near 10 Erie/ -2 to +8 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W-NW 5-12 mph.

