Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Dry and milder today on a good southerly breeze that will put our highs to near 40. Approaching storm system may spread a little light rain or wet flakes tonight. Any mix will go to all rain tomorrow as we stay on the mild side of the storm. After that, an extended period of snow, heavy at times, from Wednesday night into Early Friday. Significant accumulations expected

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.41″ / Year: 3.91″ / Normal: 3.41″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 34.2″/ Normal: 31.8″ / Season: 41.3″ / Normal: 67.8″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 5:36 PM Daylight: 10 hours 2 minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy Milder.

High: 43

Wind: S 10-20 G25.

TONIGHT:

Thickening Clouds, Windy, Mild. May get a little drizzle or flurries late

Low: Near 35 Erie/ 27-30 Inland

Wind: S 12-25

