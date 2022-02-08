Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weak wave will set off some snow showers this morning as colder air arrives for the region. Light accumulation possible. Winds go SW ahead of the next system tonight, allowing for rising temperatures and a light mix of precip for tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.40″ / Normal: 0.62″ / Year: 5.31″ / Normal: 4.03″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 10.0″/ Normal: 5.5″ / Season: 51.3″ / Normal: 73.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 5:45 PM Daylight: 10 hours 18 minutes

TODAY:

Light snow through mid to late morning, then some flurries in the afternoon. Coating to locally 1″ possible through midday

High: Temperatures mid/upper 20s by afternoon

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy/Turning Milder

Low: 24 Erie/ 18-23 Inland and Mountains. Temps rise to 28-32 late

Wind: S 10-20

