Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us a nice looking day, with moderating temperatures. The combination of the high and an approaching storm system will increase the southerly winds and boost our highs tomorrow and Thursday into the 50s. Rain arriving by Thursday as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T” / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 5.71″ / Normal: 4.62″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T” / Month: 11.4″/ Normal: 10.4″ / Season: 52.7″ / Normal: 78.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 5:54 PM Daylight: 10 hours 37 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Cold, but not as cold as yesterday

High: 26-30

Wind: W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Rising temps after midnight

Low: 16-23…Temps rise to near 30 in Erie by daybreak. Still in the teens eastern mountains, though

Wind: Becoming SE 5-15

