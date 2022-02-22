Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Approaching frontal system will set off some rain today, especially this afternoon. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder. Areas of flooding can be expected once again with this rain and continued snow melt. Rain will diminish tonight, with colder temps arriving late. Little precipitation expected for tomorrow with cooler temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 1.83″ / Year: 7.11″ / Normal: 5.24″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″ / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 14.9″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 82.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 6:02 PM Daylight: 10 hours 53 minutes

TODAY:

Windy and mild with periods of rain, especially afternoon.

High: 56-61

Wind: S 15-30 with gusts near 40

TONIGHT:

Mild much of the night, then turning colder late. Showers likely. A little mix possible toward daybreak. No accumulations. Still windy

Low: 31-36

Wind: SW 15-30

