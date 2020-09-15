Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will drift east today, allowing for plenty of sunshine and a warm up of the temperatures. The high will continue to influence us through tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 1.95″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 27.78″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:29 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 28 Minutes
TUESDAY:
Areas of morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny skies. A little warmer
High: 70-74
Wind: S/SE 5-12, becoming variable
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: Near 55 Erie/44-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Variable to S 5
