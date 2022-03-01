Approaching frontal system will set off a few late day showers today, which will continue tonight. A few flakes possible late tonight. Next weather system will set off showers later tomorrow, with some colder air and light snow tomorrow night.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.91″ / Normal: 2.52″ / Year: 7.82″ / Normal: 5.93″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″ / Month: 13.9″/ Normal: 19.4″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 87.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 6:11 PM Daylight: 11 hours 17 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Chance of some PM showers

High: 45-50. Temps slowly fall late in the day in Erie

Wind: SW-W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, Turning Colder, Some Showers (Evening) and Wet Snow Showers Overnight. A little freezing drizzle possible. Less than 1/2″ expected

Low: 26-30

Wind: W 5-15

