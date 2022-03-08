Leftover snow showers through early morning, then some clearing as winds shift off the lake today. On the cool side. Next weather system will affect the area tomorrow, setting off some wet snow and showers, mainly south of a line from Edinboro to Jamestown.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.32″ / Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 0.70″ / Year: 8.38″ / Normal: 6.63″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : Trace/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 55.5″ / Normal: 91.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 6:19 PM Daylight: 11 hours 35 minutes

TODAY:

Morning Flurries, Then Becoming Partly Sunny. On the cool side

High: 35-38

Wind: W 10-20 AM, Then WSW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy late

Low: Near 30 Erie 22-26 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming S-SE 5

