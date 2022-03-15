Weak frontal system will lurk in the region today, providing more clouds overall, and maybe some pm showers. If the front manages to get through Erie, it would allow for cooler air overall. Most places, though, should reach the mid 50s.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.38″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.31″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 8.3″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 95.5″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 7:27 PM Daylight: 11 hours 54 minutes
Today:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy…Scattered showers possible late this afternoon
High: 43-50 Erie (depending on lake breeze)…….Low/mid 50s elsewhere
Wind: Variable 5-10
Tonight:
Mostly Cloudy. A few showers possible in the evening
Low: 38 Erie….Low/Mid 30s Inland
Wind: Light south
