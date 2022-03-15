Weak frontal system will lurk in the region today, providing more clouds overall, and maybe some pm showers. If the front manages to get through Erie, it would allow for cooler air overall. Most places, though, should reach the mid 50s.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.99″ / Normal: 1.38″ / Year: 8.81″ / Normal: 7.31″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 8.3″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 95.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 7:27 PM Daylight: 11 hours 54 minutes

Today:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy…Scattered showers possible late this afternoon

High: 43-50 Erie (depending on lake breeze)…….Low/mid 50s elsewhere

Wind: Variable 5-10

Tonight:

Mostly Cloudy. A few showers possible in the evening

Low: 38 Erie….Low/Mid 30s Inland

Wind: Light south

