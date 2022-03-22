Weak high pressure will give way to a frontal system today, allowing for possible showers this afternoon. As the front gets closer, it will spread more concentrated rain tonight into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.54″ / Normal: 2.08″ / Year: 9.36″ / Normal: 8.01″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/ Normal: 11.4″ / Season: 60.5″ / Normal: 98.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 7:35 PM Daylight: 12 hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. May get scattered PM showers

High: 50-54 Erie/53-57 Elsewhere

Wind: E-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Some showers developing late tonight, mainly Erie to Meadville

Low: 42-45 Erie / 35-39 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-SE 5-15 G25

