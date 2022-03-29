Some leftover flurries this morning with lake effect, otherwise some sunshine and moderating temperatures today. Approaching warm front will spread a variety of precipitation tonight into Wednesday morning. As it passes, temperatures will rise quickly by Wednesday afternoon
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.01″ / Month: 2.29″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 10.11″ / Normal: 8.70″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : T”/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 13.8″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 101.0″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:43 PM Daylight: 12 hours 35 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny with some early flurries. Still on the cold side
High: 34-39.
Wind: NW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Thickening Clouds. Chance Wintry Mix Toward Daybreak.
Low: Temps fall to the low/mid 20s by midnight, then rise to 27-31 by daybreak
Wind: E-SE 5-15 increasing to 12-25.
