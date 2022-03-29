Some leftover flurries this morning with lake effect, otherwise some sunshine and moderating temperatures today. Approaching warm front will spread a variety of precipitation tonight into Wednesday morning. As it passes, temperatures will rise quickly by Wednesday afternoon

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.01″ / Month: 2.29″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 10.11″ / Normal: 8.70″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : T”/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 13.8″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 101.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:43 PM Daylight: 12 hours 35 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny with some early flurries. Still on the cold side

High: 34-39.

Wind: NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Thickening Clouds. Chance Wintry Mix Toward Daybreak.

Low: Temps fall to the low/mid 20s by midnight, then rise to 27-31 by daybreak

Wind: E-SE 5-15 increasing to 12-25.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.