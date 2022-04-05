Some morning clouds around early as a warm front moves north, then we break into some sun and milder air for the afternoon. Lake breeze will keep the lake shore a little cooler. Next front may set off a few showers tonight into tomorrow. Keeping it mild through Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : Trace / Month: 0.07″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 10.37″ / Normal: 9.46″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 0.8″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 7:51 PM Daylight: 12 hours 52 Minutes

TODAY:

Some clouds through mid morning (with a few sprinkles), then mostly sunny and mild

High: 59-63…turning cooler near the lake this afternoon with lake breeze

Wind: S 5-15, becoming N near the lake

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness with some scattered showers possible by late evening

Low: 49 Erie/42-45 Elsewhere

Wind: E-SE 5-12

