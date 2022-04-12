Showers out of the region, then drier air will arrive, giving us decent sunshine and fairly mild temperatures. It will stay mild into tomorrow, with some showers and possible storms returning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.03″ / Month: 0.55″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 10.85″ / Normal: 10.30″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.7″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.4″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM Daylight: 13 hours 11 Minutes
TODAY:
Becoming mostly sunny
High: 64-68, except 55-60 lake shore
Wind: W-N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy through midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers
Low: 48-54…Temperatures rise to near 60 in Erie by daybreak
Wind: SE-S 6-12, increasing to 10-20 late
