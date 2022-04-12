Showers out of the region, then drier air will arrive, giving us decent sunshine and fairly mild temperatures. It will stay mild into tomorrow, with some showers and possible storms returning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.03″ / Month: 0.55″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 10.85″ / Normal: 10.30″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T”/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.7″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM Daylight: 13 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Becoming mostly sunny

High: 64-68, except 55-60 lake shore

Wind: W-N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy through midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: 48-54…Temperatures rise to near 60 in Erie by daybreak

Wind: SE-S 6-12, increasing to 10-20 late

