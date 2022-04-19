Early spring season snow fall will continue today. Light snow through mid morning, then a stronger trough moves through, setting off snow showers, mainly in the snow belts, through early afternoon. Most of any accumulation will fall at that time. Some bands of snow will continue in the snow belts this evening before tapering off. Nice warm up later this week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.12″ / Month: 1.71″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 12.01″ / Normal: 11.14″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : Trace/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 hours 33 Minutes

TODAY:

Some light snow and flurries, mixed with rain, through mid morning. Then, occasional snow showers, mixing with rain in Erie, into early afternoon. Snow bands will be steady at times. Mix of rain and snow for the rest of the afternoon. Less than an inch for Erie, with 2-4″ possible in the snow belts into mid afternoon. Near 1″ in Warren

High: 36-40

Wind: West winds 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Snow showers, mixing with rain, through late evening. Little for Erie, but up to an inch more possible in the snow belts. All precipitation tapers off after midnight

Low: 30-35

Wind: West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

