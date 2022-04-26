Much cooler air settling into the region today, with plenty of clouds. Core of the cold air will arrive later tonight into tomorrow, giving us some shots of early spring snow showers, with some light accumulations in the snow belts through Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.08″ / Month: 2.06″ / Normal: 2.91″ / Year: 12.36″ / Normal: 11.92″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset 8:14 PM Daylight: 13 hours 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Much Cooler. A few drops

High: 47-52

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Rain Showers, changing to snow showers after midnight. Little or no accumulation for Erie. Coating to 1/2″ snow belts possible by daybreak

Low: Near 35 Erie/Low 30s Elsewhere

Wind: W-NW 10-20

