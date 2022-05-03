Approaching frontal system will thicken the clouds today, and set off mainly PM showers and possible storms. Better chances tonight as the front passes. Cooler air for tomorrow with drier air coming in for the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: Trace / Month: 0.86″ / Normal: 0.22″ / Year: 13.30″ / Normal: 12.70″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:22 PM Daylight: 14 hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog early. Mostly Cloudy with mainly afternoon showers and storms possible late.

High: 62-67

Wind: SE 5-15, increasing to 10-20

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms through midnight, then tapering off.

Low: 48-53

Wind: SW-NW 6-12

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.