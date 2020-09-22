Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in firm control of the region for the week. Good sunshine again today, though a weak wave may bring in a few pm clouds. Even though we begin fall today, temperatures will slowly rise through the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 AM Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.93″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.76″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 7:17 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Sunny skies, with some mid/late pm clouds at times. Fall arrives at 9:31 am

High: 70-74

Wind: SW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, then some patchy clouds late

Low: 57 Erie/45-52

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming NW

