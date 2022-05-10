High pressure will continue the nice weather for the region today into the end of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm up, with a potential cooling lake breeze near the lake front.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.47″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:28 PM Daylight: 14 hours 22 Minutes

TODAY:

Sunny & Pleasant

High: Low 70s Erie/Mid to Upper 70s Elsewhere

Wind: SE-NE 10

TONIGHT:

Moonlit and Mild

Low: 50-54 Erie/41-45 Elsewhere

Wind: E-SE 5-10

