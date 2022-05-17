High pressure out of Canada will provide nice sunshine but cool temperatures today. Approaching warm front will set off some showers later tomorrow, and usher in much warmer air for the end of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.21″ / Month: 2.50″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 14.94″ / Normal: 14.25″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny & breezy
High: 57-62
Wind: W 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear/cooler. Patchy frost in the mountains
Lows’: 45 Erie/34-40 Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming Light and Variable
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds…Chance Afternoon Showers
High: 62-66
Wind: SE-E 5-10
