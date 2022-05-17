High pressure out of Canada will provide nice sunshine but cool temperatures today. Approaching warm front will set off some showers later tomorrow, and usher in much warmer air for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.21″ / Month: 2.50″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 14.94″ / Normal: 14.25″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & breezy

High: 57-62

Wind: W 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear/cooler. Patchy frost in the mountains

Lows’: 45 Erie/34-40 Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds…Chance Afternoon Showers

High: 62-66

Wind: SE-E 5-10

