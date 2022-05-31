Strong ridge will give us similar weather to yesterday with decent sunshine and very warm temperatures. Can’t rule out a few isolated storms inland this afternoon. Approaching cold front will set off showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon, with cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.54″ / Normal: 3.38″ / Year: 16.98″ / Normal: 15.86″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. A few isolated storms possible well inland late afternoon

High: 86-90

Wind: SW-W 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and warm

Lows: 72 Erie/ 64-68 Elsewhere

Wind: W-S 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms developing by late morning

High: 82-86

Wind: SW 10-20, becoming W

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.