Frontal system will set off plenty of rain today, along with some embedded storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Rain ends this evening most areas. Temperatures cooler today, and will stay cool for the rest of the week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.11 / Normal: 0.72 ” / Year: 17.09″ / Normal: 16.70″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 9 minutes

TODAY:

Rain in the morning with heavy downpours possible/Chance T-Storms. Occasional showers and storms for most of the afternoon

High: 68-73

Wind: S 15-30, becoming W 10-20 late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Leftover showers end in the evening. Some late night clearing. Areas of fog forming

Lows’: 58 Erie/ 50-54 Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: 71-75

Wind: Variable to N 5