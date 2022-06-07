Frontal system will set off plenty of rain today, along with some embedded storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Rain ends this evening most areas. Temperatures cooler today, and will stay cool for the rest of the week.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.11 / Normal: 0.72 ” / Year: 17.09″ / Normal: 16.70″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 9 minutes
TODAY:
Rain in the morning with heavy downpours possible/Chance T-Storms. Occasional showers and storms for most of the afternoon
High: 68-73
Wind: S 15-30, becoming W 10-20 late afternoon
TONIGHT:
Leftover showers end in the evening. Some late night clearing. Areas of fog forming
Lows’: 58 Erie/ 50-54 Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming Light and Variable
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: 71-75
Wind: Variable to N 5