Early showers and storms will move out by mid morning as a warm front moves north. Drier air will give us good sunshine for the afternoon. As ridge builds in, temperatures will soar for mid week before tailing off by Friday.

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.24″ / Month: 1.36″ / Normal: 1.59″ / Year: 18.34″ / Normal: 17.57″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

TODAY:

Early Showers/Storms…then Mostly Sunny

High: 79-84

Wind: E/NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds…Chance of a few showers toward daybreak

Lows’: 68 Erie/ 62-66 Elsewhere

Wind: NE-SE 5

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy/Hot/Humid. A few early showers possible, and some isolated PM storms possible

High: Near 90

Wind: SW-W 5-10, becoming variable

