Warm front has moved through the region. In its wake, we will get decent sunshine and a good warm up of the temperatures. Just in time for the first day of summer!

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 18.44″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

TODAY:

Nice sunshine, warm and more humid. Summer arrives at 5:14 am.

High: 84-88

Wind: S/SW 8-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and muggy

Lows’: Near 75 Erie/ 65-70 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Some scattered PM storms possible, mainly well inland from Erie

High: 86-90

Wind: SW-W 5-15

