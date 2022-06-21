Warm front has moved through the region. In its wake, we will get decent sunshine and a good warm up of the temperatures. Just in time for the first day of summer!
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 18.44″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
TODAY:
Nice sunshine, warm and more humid. Summer arrives at 5:14 am.
High: 84-88
Wind: S/SW 8-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds and muggy
Lows’: Near 75 Erie/ 65-70 Elsewhere
Wind: SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Some scattered PM storms possible, mainly well inland from Erie
High: 86-90
Wind: SW-W 5-15
