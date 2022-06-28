High pressure sliding to our east today will provide decent sunshine after some early lake effect clouds. Nice low humidity as well. Weak cold front will slide through the region tomorrow. May set off a few showers, nothing more. Heat and humidity will increase Thursday into Friday.

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 18.58″ / Normal: 19.31″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 14 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Today:

Some early clouds, otherwise plenty of sun and pleasant

High: 73-76

Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies.

Low: Near 60 Erie….50s inland

Wind: Light south

