Approaching weather system will set off some showers and storms this morning. Air will get muggy this afternoon, which may set off some possible storms if we get enough sun. Any storms will end this evening.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 5:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.02″ / Normal: 0.44″ / Year: 19.60″ / Normal: 20.12″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 10 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday

TODAY:

Humid with Showers likely in the morning and a chance of a t-storms. Some clearing and muggy this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms redevelop late in the day.

Highs: 78-84

Wind: SW 10-20 G25, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Some evening showers/storms.

Low: 63-67

Wind: W 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a few showers or a storm possible

Highs: 78-83

Wind: NE 5-12

