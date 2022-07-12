Frontal system will keep the threat of showers and storms this morning, and into the afternoon far south and east. Several upper level waves will keep the threat of more scattered showers tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.84″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minute

TODAY:

Humid with early showers Erie to Meadville, then clearing by midday with a chance of scattered showers or a storm in the afternoon. Showers/Storms into mid morning eastern mountains. More sct showers/storms mid/late afternoon. Good breeze

Highs: 78-82

Wind: W 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Evening clouds with a few showers possible, then partly cloudy

Low: 64 Erie/55-60 Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny…Chance Scattered Showers and Storms at Times…

Highs: 75-78

