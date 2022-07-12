Frontal system will keep the threat of showers and storms this morning, and into the afternoon far south and east. Several upper level waves will keep the threat of more scattered showers tonight and tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.84″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 1 minute
TODAY:
Humid with early showers Erie to Meadville, then clearing by midday with a chance of scattered showers or a storm in the afternoon. Showers/Storms into mid morning eastern mountains. More sct showers/storms mid/late afternoon. Good breeze
Highs: 78-82
Wind: W 10-20 G30
TONIGHT:
Evening clouds with a few showers possible, then partly cloudy
Low: 64 Erie/55-60 Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming Light and Variable
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Sunny…Chance Scattered Showers and Storms at Times…
Highs: 75-78
