Nice looking day for the region as high pressure stays in control, giving us nice sunshine and warmer, though more humid, air for the day. Temperatures continue to rise into tomorrow, before a cold front sets off some storms Wednesday evening.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.61″ / Month: 1.90″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.58″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 50 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid

Highs: 84-88

Wind: W-SW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds, warm and muggy

Low: Low 70s Erie/60-65 Elsewhere

Wind: SW-S 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. May get some late day storms

Highs: Near 90

Wind: SW 12-25

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.