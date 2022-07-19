Nice looking day for the region as high pressure stays in control, giving us nice sunshine and warmer, though more humid, air for the day. Temperatures continue to rise into tomorrow, before a cold front sets off some storms Wednesday evening.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.61″ / Month: 1.90″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.58″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 50 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid
Highs: 84-88
Wind: W-SW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds, warm and muggy
Low: Low 70s Erie/60-65 Elsewhere
Wind: SW-S 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. May get some late day storms
Highs: Near 90
Wind: SW 12-25
