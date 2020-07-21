Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the humidity comfortable today. Upper wave coming out of the Ohio valley may set off a few showers, mainly south of Erie. Warm front will bring more widespread showers and some storms tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.54″ /Normal: 2.21″/ Year: 22.48″/Normal: 21.03″

Sunstats: TUEDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 46 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny. A few showers possible, mainly south of Erie

High: 81-85

Winds: NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight

Low: Near 70 Erie/60s Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

TOMORROW:

Occasional showers and storms

High: 83-86

Winds: SW 10-20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar