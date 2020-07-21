Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the humidity comfortable today. Upper wave coming out of the Ohio valley may set off a few showers, mainly south of Erie. Warm front will bring more widespread showers and some storms tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.54″ /Normal: 2.21″/ Year: 22.48″/Normal: 21.03″
Sunstats: TUEDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 46 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny. A few showers possible, mainly south of Erie
High: 81-85
Winds: NE 5-10
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight
Low: Near 70 Erie/60s Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
TOMORROW:
Occasional showers and storms
High: 83-86
Winds: SW 10-20